Foreign minister: Wisma Putra assisting Malaysians injured in Cairo road crash, to help repatriate Pahang teen killed in Australia

— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Dec 29 — Wisma Putra will provide the necessary assistance for the five Malaysians who were injured in a road crash in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said among matters being looked into by the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo was to ensure that they received hospital treatment and charged at a reasonable rate.

“We will also help to get flight tickets for them to return home,” he told reporters when met after the Back to School programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tengku Panglima Perang Indera Mahkota here today.

A total of 260 students received school aid at the event.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement earlier, confirmed that five members of a Malaysian family were involved in a road crash in Egypt yesterday.

The crash occurred at 11am local time while they were on their way from Hurghada to Cairo and were then sent to Suez Canal Hospital and the Children Hospital in Cairo for treatment.

Meanwhile, on a Malaysian teenager who died in a skateboarding incident during a holiday in Townsville, Queensland, Australia yesterday, Saifuddin said the ministry would assist the family to bring home his remains.

The Australian media today reported that Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, 16, from Kuantan, Pahang, was skateboarding downhill with friends before crashing into a pole.

In another development, Saifuddin said the government has appointed also informed the government of the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation (ISTAC) to study and verify the news reports on the alleged repression of the Uighur community in Xinjiang, China. — Bernama