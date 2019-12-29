Eight influenza A H1N1 cases detected among children in Sabah since Dec 15

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) has confirmed that eight H1N1 Influenza A cases have been detected among children in the state since last December 15 until yesterday, said State Minister of Health and People’s Well-being Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

He said those affected were children between the age of one and 12 years and they were reported to be in stable condition.

“The Health Department has taken measures to prevent the spread of the infection, with health education on Influenza and ways to prevent the disease being given to the public,” he said in a statement here today.

The statement was issued following claims which went viral on Whatsapp that children were being infected by the disease after going to a shopping centre here.

Poon said influenza, which is a seasonal infection of the respiratory system, presents with symptoms of the flu, sore throat, loss of appetite, headache, muscle and joint pain, and lethargy.

The airborne virus is highly infectious, he said and advised those with symptoms of H1N1 to seek immediate treatment. — Bernama