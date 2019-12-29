Body of Australian man recovered from capsized boat in Langkawi

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim speaks to reporters in Langkawi March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Dec 29 — The body of an Australian man was found trapped in a capsized boat near the Langkawi Ferry Terminal, Kuah here yesterday.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, in a statement here today, said the body was identified as that of David John, 81.

“Ferry captain Mohamad Elvin Tieng Abdullah, who was transporting passengers from the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal to Langkawi Ferry Terminal spotted the capsized boat and the boat turned over, revealing the body, when the ferry approached it at about 11.20pm.

“Following which, firemen were called to retrieve the body which was then sent to Sultanah Maliha Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said. — Bernama