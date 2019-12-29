Bid to smuggle bird nests worth over RM2m foiled

This file photo taken on July 13, 2009 shows dried bird's nests preserved in a plastic box at a shop in Pulau Ketam off Port Klang. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Dec 29 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle out processed bird nests worth RM 2.108 million at the Kuching International Airport, two days ago.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the collaboration between Kuching headquarters ground operations branch with the airport’s passenger inspection unit had seized eight consignment boxes at the outbound cargo loading bay centre.

“Further inspection was conducted using the scanner on the eight passenger luggages travelling via Air Asia AK9237 and Malindo Air OD7605 flights to Kuala Lumpur and on transit to Hong Kong.

“Upon inspection of the passengers’ baggage, the team found eight cartons equivalent to 210.8 kilogramme (kg) of processed bird nests,” she said in a statement today.

Sharifah said further investigations found that the items did not have a Customs 2 (K2) document, a Sarawak Veterinary Department permit and levi letter from the Forestry Department (Wildlife protection).

The case would be investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama