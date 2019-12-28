Women hand valuables to robbers, one wielding stick

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A 33-year-old woman and her friend who went to a 24-hour laundromat here at midnight yesterday were robbed by two men, including one wielding a stick.

They were at the outlet in Jalan Ara, Bandar Sri Damansara when the two robbers confronted them and grabbed their bags.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the suspects fled in a yellow Perodua Myvi belonging to one of the victims, which was parked in front of the dhoby.

‘’The victims lost six cellphones, car keys, house keys, a car and cash RM200,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said effort to detect the suspects was underway and the case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

A one minute 22 seconds closed circuit camera recording showing the two victims being robbed was viraled on social sites today. — Bernama