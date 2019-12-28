Saifuddin: Moroccan groups’ participation in KL Summit not a sign of recognition by Putrajaya

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said he had clarified the summit’s initiative and its aim to Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Africans Living Abroad of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita, pertaining to the participation of two Moroccan organisations. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The participation of any individual or organisation at the recent Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit 2019 does not in any way, infer recognition by the Malaysian government, said Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin in a statement issued today said he had clarified the summit’s initiative and its aim to Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Africans Living Abroad of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita, pertaining to the participation of two Moroccan organisations.

“I had a telephone conversation with Nasser Bourita earlier this morning concerning the participation of the two Moroccan organisations, Attawhid wa Al Islah and Al Adl wa Al Ihsan, at the recent KL Summit.

“I clarified to him that the KL Summit 2019 was a Malaysian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)-led initiative, and all invitations to Muslim scholars and representatives of private sectors and civil societies, as well as their respective meetings with the Malaysian Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) and other Malaysian leaders were undertaken by the NGO concerned,” according to the statement.

He explained that the Moroccan organisations’ participation was limited only to their input on issues pertaining to the seven topics discussed at the KL Summit 2019.

“I also conveyed to him that the KL Summit 2019 was convened with the aim to provide an international platform for dialogue, convening Muslim leaders, scholars, private sectors and civil society to find action-driven solutions to the problems faced by the ummah and striving to improve the state of affairs among Muslim countries,” he said.

He also reaffirmed that Malaysia would continue to uphold its long-standing policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of states and mutual respect in its relations with other sovereign countries. — Bernama