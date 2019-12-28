Report on bungalow affected by soil movement ready by Jan 8

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said a decision would only be made once a full report was received from the technical agencies involved. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A full report on the status of a bungalow at Jalan Kelab Ukay 2, Taman Kelab Ukay, Ampang, and soil movement in the area will be be submitted to the Selangor government on Jan 8, said Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Minister of Economic Affairs, said the decision pertaining to the bungalow would only be made once the full report received from the technical agencies involved, namely, the Public Works Department (PWD), Gombak district and land office, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) and the Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG) on Jan 8.

“By Jan 8, we will know the cause of the incident and the next mitigation and remedial actions to be taken against the affected bungalow as well as the surrounding area.

“Thus far there has been no final decision on whether the house will be demolished. What is important is the safety of the people and rest assured that the area is safe to occupy as it is understood to be one of the most sensitive hilly areas in Selangor,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting the site and its surrounding area today.

On Thursday, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin ordered the bungalow to be demolished, while three others vacated following serious land movement in the area.

The order was issued to prevent further incidents including landslides in the surrounding area.

Following the incident, the bungalow was vacated and the owner is understood to be staying with relatives in Wangsa Maju while one of the neighbours has dried up the pool to reduce pressure on the soil.

Commenting on whether the owner would be compensated, Mohamed Azmin said the matter would be discussed on the same date, since the bungalow unit was privately owned. — Bernama