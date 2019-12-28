Rangers detain man for illegal logging at Sungai Limau Forest Reserve

IPOH, Dec 28 — A man was detained on suspicion of illegal logging in a one-hectare area in Compartment 50 of the Sungai Limau Forest Reserve, Taiping, yesterday.

The Perak Forestry Department, in a statement, said the local man was detained in the area based on information and intelligence supplied by the Trong Ranger’s Office.

‘’The man was arrested in the area yesterday. Also seized, were 400 units of ‘jaras’ mangrove wood, a 5.18 metre long boat, an Enduro 30HP outboard motor and a barge with registration number ATA00737K,’’ said the statement.

‘’A police report had been lodged at the Trong Police Station before the suspect was released on a police bail. Further investigations will be conducted on the case,’’ said the statement.

The statement also said the suspect could be charged under Section 15 and 47 of the National Forestry Act 1984.

‘’Nevertheless, it will be decided after a complete investigation has been completed,’’ he said.

The Perak Forestry Department encouraged and lauded information from the public on activities of illegal extractions of forest products and illegal encroachments of permanent forest reserves in the state, said the statement. — Bernama