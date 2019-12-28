Police tracking down Kaki Bukit armed robber

Padang Besar police chief, Supt Muhamad Halim Yatim advised the people to be careful by taking safety measures as the suspect is still at large. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, Dec 28 — Police are hunting for a local man in his 40’s, suspected of being involved in an armed robbery in Kaki Bukit on December 24.

Padang Besar police chief, Supt Muhamad Halim Yatim advised the people to be careful by taking safety measures as the suspect is still at large.

“He is capable of violence as he is believed to be under the influence of drugs,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

He said the armed robbery involving a house in Kaki Bukit, is being investigated under Section 323 and 365 of the Penal Code.

Muhamad Halim called on members of the public with information on the suspect to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama