Perak to request for additional allocation for Pangkor Island

Pangkor Island will be declared a duty free island beginning Jan 1 2020. — Bernama pic

PASIR SALAK, Dec 28 — The Perak state government will request for an additional allocation in efforts to provide more facilities at Pangkor Island that will be declared a duty free island beginning Jan 1.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said RM10 million had been allocated for basic facilities, human capital development including various exercises and campaigns implemented at the island.

“For upgrading works for passenger and cargo jetty, pedestrian walkway, lighting, landscaping and so on we have implemented through the provisions from Ministry of Housing and Local Government and Ministry of Rural Development.

“I will request again as the existing allocation is not enough, so we will be implementing the upgrading works in stages,” he told reporters after officiating the Culture Festival @ Pasir Salak at the Pasir Salak Historical Complex here today.

Tan said Tourism Malaysia had implemented various human capital development programmes such as business opportunity seminars to develop the tourism sector on the island.

“In addition, some incentives and grants in the form of loans are being offered by the state government through the Perak Foundation or SME Bank for entrepreneurs looking to grow their business such as tour guides, hoteliers or other small entrepreneurs.

“We are also waiting for several suggestions from the private sector who are keen to invest in Pangkor Island, for example, to build a more sophisticated jetty, a shopping mall and a new three-star hotel,” he said.

Tan said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah is scheduled to officially declare Pangkor Island a duty free island but the date has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Tan said the state government was confident that the target of 7.6 million of domestic visitors as well as the increase in the number of foreign tourists in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2020 could be achieved as Perak had many attractive destinations.

“The state government fully supports the VMY 2020 and we will help in terms of increasing the number of tourists,” he said. — Bernama