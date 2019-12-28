Padang Besar MP transferred to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital

Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin will undergo further treatment at the hospital's special coronary unit. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Dec 28 — Padang Besar Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, who was admitted into the coronary unit of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here earlier today, has been transferred to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar.

HTF director Dr Othman Warijo said Zahidi, 58, was transferred to HSB at around 9.30 pm today to undergo further treatment from the HSB’s special cardiology unit.

“He is currently in stable condition, however, further monitoring will be continued for more effective treatment at HSB,” said Dr Othman when contacted by Bernama here tonight.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Zahidi was rushed to the HTF emergency unit after experiencing shortness of breath early this morning. — Bernama