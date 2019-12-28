LPP wants JPS to be placed under agriculture ministry

Mazlan Aliman said it was high time for water retention systems to be built. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 28 — The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) has urged the government to place the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) so that irrigation and drainage problems could be tackled more effectively.

LPP chairman Datuk Mazlan Aliman said most of the activities related to JPS involved agricultural areas and the department should be placed under MOA instead of the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources.

He said that recently several Area Farmers’ Organisations (PPKs) suffered from dry paddy fields due to inadequate water supply, especially during the dry season due to the poor irrigation system.

“I inspected the affected areas yesterday, namely PPK Jejawi and PPK Paya in Perlis, where about 400 hectares of paddy fields were affected. A similar case occurred in Kelantan a few months ago. The issue here is the irrigation system that is unable to cope with the problem (water supply) during a prolonged drought.

“The trend in both states is similar, so I propose that the JPS, which is now under the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources be once again placed under the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry,” he told a press conference after Penang LPP’s ‘Back To School’ programme here today.

Mazlan said at present, whenever there was an irrigation and drainage problem in farm areas, he could not issue any directives to the JPS, and could only invite its representatives to give briefings.

He said it was high time for water retention systems to be built near dams where there is an insufficient water supply, especially during the drought.

“When we build a water catchment area, it can supply water to paddy fields in the event of a long dry season. Similarly, I would like to identify areas for tube welling or boring to address the shortage of water supply to paddy fields.

“In addition, ahead of the dry season, the drainage should be well maintained including the pumps...this can somewhat reduce the damage which can affect the farms. That’s my recommendation,” he said.

Earlier, Mazlan handed RM100 vouchers to 100 of 271 children of Penang LPP members, sponsored by Agrobank.

“The remaining 171 recipients can collect the vouchers at their respective PPKs which include the Bukit Mertajam PPK, Sungai Cheenam PPK, Seri Pulau PPK and Sungai Acheh PPK,” he said. — Bernama



