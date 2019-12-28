Bull elephant found dead in Sukau

KINABATANGAN, Dec 27 — A five-year-old male elephant was found dead at the Malangking Farm in Sukau, near here, on Wednesday (December 25).

Kinabatangan district police chief Supt Dzulbaharin Ismail said the carcass was found by Wildlife Department staff at 3.40pm.

“The Department of Wildlife received information from the public at 12.57pm about an elephant roaming along a road near the farm in an unstable state.

“Acting on the information, the department’s staff went to the farm to confirm the matter but the carcass of an elephant was found instead,” he said in a statement here today.

Dzulbaharin said following the discovery, the Wildlife Department filed a police report at 8.05am yesterday.

“Following the report, the police began investigations at the scene with the Kinabatangan Wildlife Department and the Kota Kinabalu Veterinary Unit,” he said, adding that an autopsy found no signs of injury or gunshot wounds on the animal’s body.

“However, an examination of the internal organs showed suspected traces of a lung infection.

“A total of seven samples were taken to be analysed at the Department of Chemistry Malaysia to identify the cause of death of the elephant,” he said. — Bernama