13pc drop in dengue cases in Perlis this year

KANGAR, Dec 28 — The number of dengue cases recorded in Perlis from January to Dec 7 this year dropped by 13.2 per cent to 276 from 318 in the same period last year, said state Health Committee chairman Teh Chai Aan.

He said no fatalities were recorded during the period.

“The number of cases in Kuala Perlis, identified as a red zone, also dropped to 13 compared to 94 last year,” he said in a statement today.

He said, however, there was an increase in the number of cases in seven districts in Perlis, namely Arau, Beseri, Kurung Anai, Sanglang, Sena, Titi Tinggi and Wang Bintong.

“Arau recorded an increase of six cases (14 compared to eight previously), Beseri 43 cases (51 compared to eight) and Kurung Anai four cases (five compared to one).

“Other districts that recorded an increase are Sanglang (with six versus four), Sena four cases (29 versus 25), Titi High 31 cases (64 versus 33) and Wang Bintong 20 cases (39 versus 19),” he said.

He added that there were two new cases of dengue in the Jejawi and Sena districts, reported in week 49, compared to four cases in week 48, this year and the situation was under control.

Teh urged all parties to carry out cleaning exercises and to destroy aedes breeding grounds.

He said health promotion was also being carried out among the public to raise awareness in addressing dengue issues and outbreaks in the state. — Bernama