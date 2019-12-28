11 flood evacuees still at relief centre in Segamat

JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 28 — Only 11 people from three families in Kampung Batu Badak near Segamat, are still affected by the floods in the district as of this evening compared to 30 people from seven families reported this morning.

State government, urban well-being and environment committee chairman Tan Chen Choon in a statement said that as of 8 pm, all 11 evacuees were housed at the temporary relief centre in the village hall which had been open since Dec 15.

He said with the good weather today and the receding flood waters, all of them were expected to be able to return home tomorrow. — Bernama