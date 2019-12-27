Severe consequences if lawsuit against Chinese, Tamil schools successful, Sarawak party claims

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 27 — A Sarawak party warned of a severe implication if the move taken by Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) and the Islamic Education Development Council (Mappim) in filing a suit against the Education Ministry and the federal government over the existence of Chinese and Tamil national schools is successful.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan said it can also put the existence of mission and religious schools in the country, especially in Sarawak, in jeopardy.

“The move can also restrict or make it difficult for religious practices of many religions as holy books of other religions are not in the Malay language and even if they could be translated into the Malay language certain words could not be used in the translation.

“The word “Allah” is still prohibited in the Bible for the Christians following a Federal Court’s ruling recently and this had made religious practice of Christian faith in some ways, difficult.

“Perhaps, practices of other religions could be affected, too,” Voon, who is also a senior practising lawyer, said when commenting on the move by the two organisations to file court action against the Education Ministry and the federal government, claiming that the existence of Chinese and Tamil schools is contrary to Article 152(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Voon said GPMS and Mappim are against the use of vernacular languages as the main medium of instructions in schools that receive public funds because, according to them, this would be in conflict with the position of the Malay language as the national language, which must be used for all official purposes.

“If other languages could not become the main medium of instructions, society will in future, find few be [sic] able to speak and read other languages including mother tongue, except, the Malay language only,” he added.

He said although it is clear that while the Malay language is the national language, there is no prohibition under the Federal Constitution to use community or vernacular languages, including those that are used by Chinese and natives of Sarawak.

“Another issue of concern at the moment is the introduction of Jawi script in schools, which may become a compulsory subject in schools in years to come,” he said.

He said he was concerned with a claim by a deputy education minister that the people of Sarawak have no objection to the introduction of Jawi in schools.

“On learning this, we had by a letter dated 24 September, 2019 seeking the deputy minister to come to Sarawak to find for herself the stand of the people of Sarawak concerning the introduction of Jawi in schools until now received no response at all,” Voon said.

He said PBK wants her to meet the people of Sarawak in a public hall concerning the issue.