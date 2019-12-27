Minister: PM has agreed to postpone critical service allowance cut pending Cabinet meet

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya December 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has agreed to delay the allowance cut for civil servants in critical service pending a decision from the next Cabinet meeting, according to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The youth and sports minister tweeted the decision this afternoon, made after the two talked about the matter.

“I just spoke to YAB @chedetofficial regarding “critical allowance”,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah YAB PM has agreed to delay the circular about the critical allowance to first discuss it at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.”

