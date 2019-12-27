Malay groups plan two rallies in Kajang tomorrow to protest against Chinese congress

General view of the Dong Jiao Zong building in Kajang August 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Around 40 Malay-Muslim groups said today they are planning two demonstrations in protest against the Chinese Organisations Joint Conference in Kajang tomorrow.

Angkatan Gerak Minda Malaysia (Agra) said the group, together with student group Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) and Malay rights group Perkasa, have called for an early morning rally in front of the New Era College to try to stop the event.

Agra’s president Ashraf Mustaqim in a statement said they wanted to “save” Dong Jiao Zong despite the Chinese educationists’ insistence on carrying on with the congress — allegedly from being called “a traitor to national education”.

“Tomorrow, Agra, GPMS and Perkasa will still be together in calling everyone who loves the national struggle to convene earlier in from of the New Era University College to stop our ‘friend’ Dong Zong from falling as a traitor to our sacred land, Malaysia if they continue their anti-jawi congress that can be called an anti-national congress,” he said in a statement.

Ashraf, who is also an exco for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth wing, did not respond to a request for a more detailed statement by Malay Mail.

Meanwhile, Ashraf also said Agra and the others will also support another rally at Kajang stadium tomorrow organised jointly by the coalition of Malay-Muslim groups which is scheduled to start at 10.30am.

“However, as what the other NGOs who will gather at the stadium tomorrow will say, that the anti-jawi Dong Zong Congress needs to be stopped, then Agra feel that something needs to be done to stop Dong Zong from being labelled a traitor.

“If we are just gathering inside a stadium, nothing could hope for. Maybe we will join them at the stadium after we ‘help’ Dong Zong,” he said.

In another statement, the chairman of coalition called “NGO Melayu Islam Bangkit”, Masridzi Sat said 40 groups have already agreed to join the stadium rally which is located just over 1km from the New Era College.

“All Muslims, including Muslim Malays organisations, silat [martial arts] groups and the people who love unity are invited along to give their support in defending jawi.

“All support is essential in dealing with Dong Jiao Zong’s ignorance and provocation today,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Dong Zong President Tan Tai Kim said the group will cooperate with the police to ensure the safety of the Chinese Organisations Joint Conference after threat by Malay-Muslim groups.

Tan said around 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, from representatives of school boards, parent-teachers associations and alumni associations, to those from the Malay and ethnic Indian communities.

The organisation’s refusal to heed advice that it cancel its conference has caused concern that tensions could escalate, as more conservative and hardline Muslim groups threaten reprisals.

Several police reports have also reportedly been lodged against the event and its organiser.

But some PAS leaders have expressed their readiness to hold a dialogue with Dong Jiao Zong together with Barisan Nasional component member, MCA, in a bid to defuse tension and seek an amicable solution.