FAMA chairman: Supply of Indian onions to be restored by February

A woman shops for vegetables at wet market in Kuala Lumpur December 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 27 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) expects disruption of supply of Indian red onions that resulted in price hike recently will be restored by February.

Its chairman Ishak Ismail said problems pertaining to the supply of onions had occurred over the last three months due to floods that hit India, prompted FAMA to take some immediate actions by importing onions from other countries such as China, Pakistan and Egypt.

“We import 60 per cent of onions from several countries to meet the needs and demand here. Of the total, 70 per cent are from India but the country has completely banned export (of onions) as they are also suffering from severe flooding.

“Over the last three months, we have been importing onions from several countries with a total volume of 106,395 tonnes and I understand that India is also importing onions from China,” he told reporters after the ‘Bazar Peduli Rakyat’ (BPR) programme at Kampung Pelet here today.

The programme was officiated by Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman who is also Permatang Pasir assemblyman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

According to media reports, the price of a kilogramme of Indian onions was previously at RM4, but they are now being sold at RM12 per kilogramme.

Ishak said the price increase was only temporary and he suggested consumers to buy the items from FAMA outlets, FAMA-organised farmers markets, BPR and MyBest as the items were priced five to 20 per cent cheaper.

He said FAMA would also take some immediate steps in the future to address the problem, among others, by expanding the import of such supplies from other countries and not just concentrating on India.

In another development, FAMA has also planned to set up a BPR in each state constituency, especially in rural areas nationwide by next year to help people buy daily necessities at a cheaper price.

He said the setting up of BPR was also aimed at helping the people to cope with the rising cost of living as well as opportunities for local entrepreneurs to increase their income.

“Throughout this year, a total of 18 locations nationwide have organised BPR either permanently or seasonally, involving 68,373 visitors and 618 entrepreneurs. Total sales value recorded during the period was at RM1.026 million with cost savings of RM133,328,” he said. — Bernama