DPM expresses sadness over death and destruction wrought by Philippine typhoon

People are seen amongst storm debris in Biliran, Philippines December 26, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has expressed sadness over the trail of death and destruction after a powerful typhoon struck the Philippines over the Christmas period.

She said the people of Malaysia stand with the people of the Philippines during this difficult period.

“I'm deeply saddened by the devastating Typhoon Phanfone that hit the Philippines resulting in the loss of lives, injuries and property damage,” she said on Twitter and Facebook today.

“My prayers are with the families of those who perished and those who have been affected and injured,” she said.

It was reported that at least 28 people were killed by the calamity. — Bernama