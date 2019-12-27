Cops say local man found active, old mortar bomb in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 27 ― An active, old bomb believed to be from the Mortar 81 millimetre range, was found at a construction site on Jalan Metro-Sri Wang here yesterday.

According to Kuala Muda district deputy police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat in a statement issued today, the bomb was found by a local man employed by a cleaning company, who alerted the police.

Measuring 59 centimetres in length, with a diameter of 35 cm, the rusted explosive was covered in soil and mud.

It was classified as still active by a bomb disposal unit deployed to the scene, and which proceeded to remove it from the area, said Shamsudin, adding that the bomb will be disposed of today.

The construction site is in a location that is not frequented by the public, he said. ― Bernama