Review critical service allowance cut ASAP in Cabinet meet, Anwar tells Putrajaya

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 21,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today urged the Pakatan Harapan administration to review the critical service allowance cut recently announced by the Public Service Department (JPA).

The PKR president said the issue must be discussed immediately at the first Cabinet meeting next year.

“The government should take into account the anxiety and worry that has been brought up by the people,” Anwar said in a brief statement here.

“The ministers are also recommended to use the Cabinet space to state their opinion.”

On December 20, the JPA announced that doctors, engineers, architects and various professionals once deemed vital to Malaysia’s development will no longer receive a “critical” allowance when they join the civil service starting January 1, 2020.

The ruling administration’s decision to cut the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK) will affect new workers across 33 critical service schemes.

The BIPK is a special allowance intended to attract and retain skilled workers in professions deemed vital to the country’s development.

The policy review has sparked widespread backlash, including criticism from Cabinet ministers who said the allowance cut could drive talent from the public sector.