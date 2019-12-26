PAS says ready to hold dialogue with Dong Zong, MCA over Jawi issue

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that PAS is always willing to hold meetings with any parties, bearing in mind the importance of shared interest, for the country. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― PAS today expressed its readiness to hold dialogues with Chinese education rights group Dong Jiao Zong or Dong Zong, and Barisan Nasional (BN) component member, MCA, to solve the issues surrounding the teaching of jawi in vernacular schools.

In a statement today, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that PAS is always willing to hold meetings with any parties, bearing in mind the importance of shared interest, for the country.

“This is in line with the Islamic teachings held by PAS and in fact, it is also stated inn the PAS Constitution, whereby PAS can cooperate with other organisations not only to fight for the rights and interests of Muslims in this country, but also to carry out justice for all Malaysians as well as ensuring harmony among all races.

To make this vision a reality, the PAS central working committee meeting in early December 2019 , agreed to set up a special committee called the PAS ― MCA Mahabbah Committee chaired by the PAS vice-president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also the Terengganu chief minister. The committee is made up of a number of PAS senior leaders with diverse backgrounds, including professionals, apart from religious experts,” Takiyuddin added.

He said that PAS also welcomes the readiness of Dong Zong members to hold a dialogue with all parties, to seek a solution to its rejection of the Jawi calligraphy.

On Tuesday, Dong Zong said it agreed with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to resolve the ongoing crisis over the teaching of jawi in vernacular schools through dialogue.

The coalition of Chinese schools and educationists said the difference of opinion must be solved through a rational and tolerant discussion, to enhance the inter-ethnic harmony and unity in the country.

However, it said it will proceed with its Chinese Organisation Congress this Saturday with the aim of convincing the government to rescind its decision.

The group also insisted that the board of each vernacular school should be the one to decide on whether jawi should be taught in its respective schools or not.

Anwar had expressed his worry that the congress could exacerbate race relations and politics in Malaysia, adding that it would likely result in a pro-jawi congress being organised in response.

He reminded all parties that the jawi script is a part of the nation’s cultural heritage, and the initiative in vernacular schools should be viewed as an attempt to promote cross-cultural awareness, reflecting Malaysia’s diverse society.

Dong Zong’s congress is set to be followed by another one on Sunday by a group called Gabungan Seni Khat Action Team, which also opposes the teaching of jawi script in vernacular schools.

The congress is expected to take place on December 28 and intends to rally the support of Chinese NGOs to oppose the Education Ministry’s implementation of three pages’ worth of lessons on jawi script in vernacular school textbooks.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on December 20 had also warned that the Malay community might respond by organising its own congress demanding Putrajaya to shut down Chinese vernacular schools.

He said while there was freedom of speech in Malaysia, Malaysians must also be sensitive towards others communities.