PAS info chief: Why won’t Muhyiddin ban Dong Zong when Bersatu leaders are against it?

Kamaruzaman said the home minister must act quickly to purportedly prevent public unrest and riots. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A leader in Islamist party PAS has urged Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today to ban Dong Zong, claiming that several of his own party members have spoken up against the Chinese educationist group.

In an open letter, its information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president must act quickly to purportedly prevent public unrest and riots.

“The one who said that the Chinese Association Congress organised by Dong Zong and Jiao Zong on December 28 will create chaos and instability is Bersatu’s chairman himself, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the prime minister.

“Even a large portion of the Malays, who make up the majority of the Malaysian population want Dong Zong banned as proven in the police report lodged by 40 Malay NGOs at the Kajang Police Station yesterday,” Kamaruzaman said in a statement.

“So why has the Bersatu president, who is also the home minister, not taken any action against Dong Zong and Jiao Zong when Bersatu’s own leaders want action to be taken against Dong Zong and Jiao Zong?” he asked.

The PAS leader also highlighted that Section 5(1) of the Societies Act 1966 grants the home minister the power to declare any organisation that has become a threat to the nation, public peace or decency as prohibited.

He listed several Bersatu leaders who are opposed Dong Zong, including its Negri Sembilan chairman Tan Sri Rais Yatim who reportedly labelled the group as “treacherous” and “should not be allowed to exist under the Societies Act 1966”.

Kamaruzaman also pointed out that Bersatu’s Education Bureau chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and its Youth wing exco member Muzzammil Ismail had also called for Dong Zong and Jiao Zong to be banned.

The organisation’s refusal to heed advice that it cancel its rally has caused concern that tension could escalate, as more conservative and hardline Muslim groups threaten reprisals.

The head of PAS’ ulama wing Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh earlier labelled Dong Jiao Zong as “anti-national” and a racist organisation for planning this weekend’s protest against the teaching of the jawi script in vernacular schools.

But other PAS leaders have expressed their readiness to hold a dialogue with Dong Jiao Zong together with Barisan Nasional component member, MCA, in a bid to defuse tension and seek an amicable solution.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said, in a statement today, that PAS is always willing to hold meetings with any parties, bearing in mind the importance of shared interest, for the country.