Only 138 flood victims remain at relief centres in Segamat as at 10am

JOHOR BARU, Dec 26 ― The flood situation in Segamat is improving with more flood evacuees at the relief centres (PPS) having returned to their homes today.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon, in a statement today, said as at 10am, there were only 138 people from 33 families still being accommodated at two PPS in Segamat, from 143 people (35 families) last night.

All the flood victims are from Kampung Batu Badak and Kampung Tandong, he said, adding that 80 of them (20 families) were at the PPS at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, while 58 others (13 families) were at Dewan Kampung Tandong.

