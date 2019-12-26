MCMC provides assistance to flood-affected students in Pasir Mas

Vehicles travel along a flooded street in Pasir Mas December 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 26 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has provided assistance to 1,326 students from four flood-affected schools in Pasir Mas to help them in their preparations for the new school session next week.

Its chairman Al-Ishal Ishak said the assistance involved students from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kedai Tanjong, SK Bakong, religious school Al Falah Siram (government-assisted) and Sekolah Menengah Agama (religious secondary school) Khairiah in Banggol Setol.

“The Pasir Mas is among the worst flood-affected districts in Kelantan earlier this month involving a total of 9,373 victims. We hope this contribution will ease their burden, in making preparations for the upcoming 2020 school session,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the presentation the contributions, under its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADiR) mission, to the recipients at SK Kedai Tanjong here today.

Also present were Kelantan state deputy secretary (development) Datuk Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal and Pasir Mas deputy district officer Mohd Kamaruzzaman Ab Wahab.

At the same event, Al-Ishal also presented contributions in the form of basic necessities to 950 flood victims in the district.

He said MCMC, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Kelantan State Development Office and various telecommunications and courier companies were carrying out cleaning up works at four affected schools today involving 350 volunteers.

“This programme is a follow-up to the MCMC’s previous flood relief mission held on Dec 6 after the first wave of floods occurred in Kelantan where a total of 52 tonnes of basic necessities donated by various telecommunications and courier companies were delivered in Pasir Mas.

The second HADir mission was carried out on December 8 at the internet centre (PI) in Kajang Sebidang, Tumpat, where volunteers cleaned up the premises, apart from handing out contributions to assist flood victims in the district.

On December 20, the third mission was carried out in Kota Tinggi, Johor, which involved 150 volunteers with the cooperation of the Johor Lama state constituency office. — Bernama