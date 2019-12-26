Johor allocates RM400,000 to students affected by floods

A man cleans his house in Kampung Mohd Noor, Batu Pahat December 2, 2019, after floodwaters have receded. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, Dec 26 — The Johor government has allocated RM400,000 in assistance for school students affected by the floods which hit three districts in the state early this month.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the aid, in the form of school uniforms, stationery and school bags, would be for 1,272 school students in Kluang, Batu Pahat and Segamat.

“Alhamdulillah, the flood situation has improved with many of the flood relief centres having closed after the flood victims were able to return to their homes.

“Currently, only a few locations in Segamat are flooded, but the situation is improving,” he told reporters after the “Back to School” programme at the Yong Peng Community Hall here today.

Also present were State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Batu Pahat Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon. — Bernama