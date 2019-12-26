Immigration Dept: No need for NGO volunteer units to help hunt down overstayers

Khairul said that only his department and other mandated enforcement agencies under the law are legally able to deal with illegal immigrants. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Immigration Department today clarified that the enforcement agency does not recognise any volunteer units formed by non-governmental organisations intended to aid the department in its duties.

This follows after Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) announced its volunteer unit would help local authorities hunt down foreigners who have overstayed.

In a statement today, Immigration chief Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that only his department and other mandated enforcement agencies under the law are legally able to deal with illegal immigrants (PATI).

“There is a need to stress that combating illegal immigrants is the responsibility of authorities that is based on the law and regulations that have been put in place,” he said.

Khairul added that there are no other provisions in the law that recognise other parties apart from the police, Immigration Department and Customs as prescribed under the Section 51 of the Immigration Act of 1959/63 to hunt down PATI.

Khairul said the public can help the Immigration Department by supplying accurate information so that further action can be taken.

“However, we would like to remind the public that they cannot take matters into their own hands,” he said.

Earlier today, Putra Vice-President Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Azim stated that its volunteer unit can help local authorities deal with overstayers.

He added that the unit, now numbering some 2,000 volunteers, could help supply information to the Immigration Department and even help with enforcement activities it is permitted to do so.