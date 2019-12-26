Ibrahim Ali flays Muslim groups for being ‘apologetic’ towards Dong Zong

Putra President Datuk Ibrahim Ali speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 26, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) President Datuk Ibrahim Ali today criticised Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim) and Persatuan Kebangsaan Pelajar Islam Malaysia (PKPIM) for being apologetic towards Dong Jiao Zong.

This follows after both Abim and PKPIM had suggested that Malay non-governmental organisations should conduct dialogues with Dong Jiao Zong instead of hosting a counter congress towards the coalition of Chinese schools and educationists’ congress that will be held this coming Saturday.

Ibrahim said Abim and PKPIM should instead be fair and advised Dong Jiao Zong to cancel their congress this Saturday as well.

“Instead of advising Malay NGOs they should not carry out their congress, they should advise Dong Jiao Zong first to cancel their congress.

“Don't let it be the case where Dong Zong has held their congress and when Malay NGOs wanted to hold their own congress but was advised not to conduct the meeting and instead go to the negotiation table.

“What is this? What negotiations? NGO negotiate among NGO?... this is a national issue, an education issue,” he said.

Ibrahim said that Dong Jiao Zong should instead accept the government efforts in promoting the teaching of Jawi scriptures in schools.

“Let me remind them that they voted for the Pakatan Harapan administration, which had overwhelming Chinese support.

“Should you not support your own government’s efforts?” he said.

Dong Jiao Zong’s congress is set to be held this Saturday and will be followed by another one on Sunday by a group called Gabungan Seni Khat Action Team, which also opposes the teaching of Jawi script in vernacular schools.

In August, the Education Ministry confirmed that it would still introduce khat calligraphy as part of the Bahasa Melayu Year Four subject next year as scheduled.