Flood situation in Segamat continues to improve

JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 26 — The flood situation in Segamat has continued to improve with the number of evacuees at the relief centres (PPS) dropped to 88 people from 20 families as at 7 pm, against 138 individuals from 33 families this morning.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said they were placed at two PPS.

“The number of evacuees at PPS Kampung Batu Badak has dropped to 30 people from seven families, compared to 80 individuals from 20 families earlier today,” he said in a statement.

As for PPS Kampung Tandong, he said the number of flood victims remained at 58 people from 13 families. — Bernama