Flood relief centres in Keningau expected to close today

A house is surrounded by floodwater in Kampung Limpijas in Membakut, Sabah December 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 ― The number of flood victims at two relief centres in Sook, Keningau, remained at 95 people as at 8am today.

However, the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said the two relief centres are expected to be closed today after the evacuees have returned home with the situation having returned to normal.

The two relief centres were opened to accommodate the flood victims, involving 19 families, from Kampung Rancangan Belia Tiulon and Kampung Sook Pusat.

The flood also submerged the main road to Kampung Rancangan Belia Tiulon, but the water is reported receding. ― Bernama