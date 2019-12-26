Dzulkefly: Health Ministry to discuss critical service allowance cut with JPA soon

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad delivers his opening speech during the National Palliative Care Symposium at the Selayang Hospital November 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Ministry of Health will hold a meeting with the Public Service Department (PSD) to discuss the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK) issue as soon as possible.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said he had asked his deputy, Dr Lee Boon Chye, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to represent the ministry at the meeting.

“I will monitor the development of the issue. The requirement of each ministry is different and this (BIPK) should be brought to the Cabinet again,” he said via his official Twitter account today.

In a statement yesterday, PSD explained that the abolishing of the BIPK only affected new intake, beginning from January 1, 2020.

According to the statement, those who have been receiving the BIPK would not be affected and would continue to enjoy the critical allowance according to the rates set out in Service Circular No. 17 of 2007, until they leave the service. — Bernama