Army chief inducted into Canadian Army Command and Staff College’s Hall of Honour

Army chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi speaks to Army personnel at the Sri Banding camp near Gerik June 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi created history when he became the only foreign student of the Canadian Army Command and Staff College (CACSC) to be inducted into its ‘Hall of Honour’.

The conferment was held in conjunction with the graduation ceremony of students of the CACSC’s Army Operation Course series 14 in Kingston, Canada on December 5 for the best alumni appointed to the highest post in service.

Hasbullah who was appointed army chief in September last year said he was proud to carry Malaysia’s name and the army with an international achievement.

“It is not just an achievement for me alone but also the army and the nation, and I hope the younger officers will follow suit in the future.

“If not at the CACSC, maybe at colleges in other countries,” he said in a press conference at the Sungai Besi Camp here today.

Recounting his experience as one of 63 students attending an eight-month course at the CACSC in November 1992, Hasbullah said the -25°C weather was a challenge for him.

“I had undergone mental and physical preparation before leaving for Canada, and that helped me adapt,” he said.

“I was one of seven overseas students, and I learnt much from the course,” he said, adding that he was a Major then. — Bernama