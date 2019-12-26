37 individuals in op in Op Club Rats, says deputy CPO

SEREMBAN, Dec 26 — Thirty-seven individuals, including two foreign nationals were detained through Ops Club Rats carried out by a team of officers and men from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the State Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) on an entertainment centre in Seremban 2, here yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Deputy State Police Chief, SAC Che Zakaria Othman said that in a raid that lasted two-and-a-half hours beginning 2 am found that all of them, aged between 18 and 32 years, were tested positive of the drug methamphetamine, ketamine and AMP (Amphetamine) through the urine screening carried out.

“An inspection also found three of them were in possession of drugs while six of those detained were found to have records of past offences involving drugs and other crimes.

“In addition, police also seized a cigarette and a packet believed to contain ketamine and an ecstasy pill all of which were estimated to be worth RM200,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said all the suspects were now detained in the Seremban District Police Headquarters for investigation under Section 12(3) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate case, Che Zakaria said three local men aged between 28 and 48 were detained in a special operation launched by the Narcotics CID, IPD Kuala Pilah in the Ulu Bendul, Terachi, and Kuala Pilah areas, last Friday (Dec 20).

In the operation, he said police found heroin weighing 202.2 grams and syabu weighing 78 grams, all of which were valued at RM22,000, following an inspection on the Audi Q5 vehicle the three suspects were in.

“The urine test carried out revealed one of them was positive of methamphetamine and all of them were also found to have past criminal records related to drugs and crime. All the suspects were detained at the Kuala Pilah IPD lock-up and remanded until tomorrow,” he said.

Police also seized cash amounting to RM961 belonging to all the suspects besides impounding the vehicle they were travelling in for further investigation, he added.

The case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama