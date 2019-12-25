Flood: Number of evacuees in Segamat drops to 143

Fire and rescue personnel assist flood victims in Kampung Maju Jaya, Johor Baru October 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 25 — The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Segamat has dropped further to 143 people from 35 families this evening, from 165 individuals from 38 families earlier today.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said this followed the closure of a PPS in Pogoh at 6pm today.

As at 6pm, only two PPS remained in operations, namely in Kampung Batu Badak and Kampung Tandong, due to stagnant water situation (banjir termenung), he said in a statement.

He said 85 people from 22 families were taking shelter at Kampung Batu Badak community hall while the remaining of 58 individuals from 13 families were placed at Kampung Tandong multipurpose hall. — Bernama