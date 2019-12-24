Yadim: ‘Missionary’ in schools not what you think it is, been going on since 2013

Yesterday, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong revealed a letter issued by the Education Ministry to state education directors, approving Yadim to conduct Islamic evangelism activities in schools, teaching institutes, polytechnics, community colleges and public universities. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Putrajaya-linked Muslim evangelical foundation Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) has today slammed so-called “racist” interpretation of its Rakan Siswa Yadim (RSY) and Rakan Remaja Yadim (RRY) programmes with students.

Its chief executive Tuan Kamarul Arief Tuan Soh insisted that the programmes work towards a higher goal rather than merely a theological one, as they “call for doing good and forbid from doing bad” — a concept in Islam.

“Preaching as understood by Yadim is not constricted in the narrow definition of ‘missionary’ that is forced by racist groups and individuals,” he said in a statement.

“Instead, the kind of preaching that Yadim brings through its work, including through the RSY and RRY initiatives, covers a much wider meaning — by calling others towards good and preventing bad behaviour.”

Tuan Kamarul Arief also explained that the programmes are not new, as both RSY and RRY are just rebranding of the Sahabat Yadim initiative that has been going on since 2013 in 69 secondary schools and 76 higher education institutions with over 18,000 members across the country.

He also said that RSY had even recently approved a motion for non-Muslim to becomes part of its leadership.

“This is a clear message that the agenda brought by the initiative is very inclusive, transparent, blessed with no hidden agenda, as Islam itself has guaranteed there is no compulsion in the case of following religion,” he said.

Yesterday, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong had questioned the move when he revealed a letter issued by the ministry to state education directors, approving Yadim to conduct Islamic evangelism activities in schools, teaching institutes, polytechnics, community colleges and public universities.

Wee’s statement was issued on his Chinese-language Facebook page, but not the one in English.

The Ministry of Education has denied today any attempt at Islamisation, after a leaked letter on its cooperation with Putrajaya-linked missionary foundation Yadim for a club, among others in schools.

The ministry said today that the voluntary programmes will not involve non-Muslim students, and they can be refused by any schools or higher education institutions.

Formed in 1974 by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, Yadim is under the direct purview of the Prime Minister’s Office and is currently led by chairman Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz from Parti Amanah Negara.