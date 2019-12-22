Perak allocates RM10m to non-Muslim places of worship

Hindu devotees performing their prayers at the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniyar Temple in Ipoh the day before the Thaipusam festival, January 29, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 22 — The Perak government has allocated RM10 million to renovating, maintaining and building new non-Muslim places of worship in Perak.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said allocations channelled through the Perak 2020 Budget also covered activities of the non-Islamic communities in the state.

“The state government is committed to ensuring that the political stability, economic development, social prosperity and inter-religious harmony enjoyed by Malaysians in Perak is preserved.

“If we have shortcomings, I invite you, ladies and gentlemen, come together to work together so that we as a government and society complement each other for the development of our beloved state of Perak,” he said in his speech at the Perak state level 2019 Christmas Day Celebration at the Stadium Indera Mulia here, last night.

The text of his speech was read by his (Perak mentri besar’s) special adviser Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said as a multiracial state, nothing was more valuable than seeing the state’s social harmony being maintained.

Perak Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong and Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham and about 5,000 people of various races were present to celebrate the occasion. — Bernama