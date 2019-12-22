Number of flood victims in Kelantan, Johor drops, more evacuated in Sabah

A man casts a net along a flooded Jalan Padang Licin-Gual Periok Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas December 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The flood situation which hit Kelantan and Johor in the past few weeks is improving with the number of victims falling while in Sabah the number of evacuees rose as at 8am compared to yesterday.

In Kelatan, the number of victims fell to 1,243 people from 459 families compared to 1,322 victims from 490 families last night.

The Social Welfare Department InfoBencana application showed 1,093 victims from 422 families were still housed at five temporary relief centres (PPS) in Pasir Mas while Jeli is still having 150 victims from 37 families sheltered at two PPS.

Meanwhile, the ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas had exceeded the danger level at 9.72m (danger level is 9m) while all major rivers are at normal level.

Based on a Bernama observation, the weather this morning is fair with no major roads are closed to traffic.

In this regard, Kelantan police confirmed five victims died during the first and second waves of flood in the state so far.

In Johor, the number of flood victims in PPS in Segamat and Batu Pahat has decreased to 488 from 111 families this morning compared to 613 from 143 families last night.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon in a statement said as at 8am, 12 PPS were still open with 10 of them in Segamat and two in Batu Pahat.

He said all 451 victims from 104 families in Segamat were from Kampung Kolam Air, Kampung Batu Badak, Pogoh, Kampung Spang Loi, Kampung Tandong, Kuala Paya, Kampung Sanglang, Kampung Kuing Patah, Kampung Bukit Tunggal and Kampung Pogoh, while 37 people from seven families in Batu Pahat are from Parit Sulong and Kampung Peserai Lama, near Semerah.

In Sabah, 450 people from 160 families from several villages in Beaufort and Membakut were still housed at Dewan Selagon, Beaufort as at 8am.

Sabah Civil Defence Force in a statement said there were more evacuees compared to 402 victims from 143 families yesterday.

The PPS which was opened at 6.15pm on Thursday after more than 10 villages in Beaufort and 20 villages in Membakut were inundated after continuous heavy rain.

Several roads linking the villages were also impassable to traffic. — Bernama