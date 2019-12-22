Closure of Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant due to illegal waste disposal, says Indah Water

Indah Water Consortium said the closure of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant today was due to illegal waste disposal near the plant. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The closure of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) today was not due to sewage treatment operations conducted at Indah Water Consortium Sdn Bhd (IWK), but due to illegal waste disposal near the plant.

IWK in a statement said the matter was identified by a joint inspection conducted by the Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) at the Bandar Putera Mahkota Sewage Water Treatment Plant after receiving a report on the matter this morning.

“From the investigation, it was found that it was not sewage odour at the inlet of the plant and due to the odour, the team had to temporarily stop the effluent discharge to enable immediate cleanup operations.

“At 7pm, there was no odour that came from the sewage that flows through the plant’s inlet.

“At the same time, SPAN, LUAS and IWK personnel have conducted an inspection at the sewers around the area and found out that there was illegal waste disposal with solvent odours. This incident is similar to the incident that occurred last September,” the statement said.

However, it noted that the IWK sewage treatment plants could not treat the illegal waste that came into the plant as it was only able to treat sewage, and following that, IWK had lodged a report at a nearby police station to track the plotter.

The statement also noted that it was heartbreaking when various parties were pointing fingers at IWK on the incident when it was actually caused by those who were irresponsible to dispose of the illegal waste there.

These would give a negative image to the company’s ability in carrying out its responsibility in treating sewage water.

The statement emphasised that IWK would always ensure the operations and maintenance work of all 7,000 plants under IWK had been done in accordance with the specifications and procedures prescribed by the authorities.

The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant was forced to cease its operations today due to the Sungai Semenyih odour pollution which affected 328,957 registered subscribers in 348 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang. — Bernama