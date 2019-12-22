Air Selangor installs more public water taps in affected areas

Air Selangor said areas affected by water cuts owing to the suspension of operations at the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants will see an additional six public water taps being installed from tonight until early tomorrow morning. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Areas affected by water cuts owing to the suspension of operations at the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants will see an additional six public water taps being installed from tonight until early tomorrow morning.

In a statement issued tonight, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said this will bring the total number of public water taps installed to 14.

Until 3pm this afternoon, Air Selangor had mobilised 70 water tankers and 14 jumbo water tankers, and had also activated 11 service centres which are operating on a 24-hour basis.

A total of 2,268 five-litre water bottles have also been distributed to consumers, particularly those in multi-storey residences.

Air Selangor explained that as the water cuts had affected a large area, it was not able to deploy water tankers to assist all consumers — priority was therefore given to consumers and premises in critical need, as well as emergencies.

Air Selangor advised consumers to get their water supplies from the service centres and public water taps, adding that consumers can check the Air Selangor app or any of the following: www.airselangor.com.my, ‘Air Selangor’ Facebook account and Twitter account @airselangor to get the latest developments on the situation. — Bernama