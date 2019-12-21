Two killed in Karak highway accident

KUANTAN, Dec 21 ― Two men were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Km 83 Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan Road in Karak, Bentong near here yesterday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Yusuf Unis said the 6.45pm incident had Haris Raffin Mat Saat, 40, and Mohd Salleh Kassim, 56, killed instantly due to severe head injuries.

“It was believed that the Proton Iswara car driven by Haris Raffin from Karak to Mentakab was trying to overtake a vehicle in front of them before it collided with the lorry from the opposite direction,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Yusuf said the lorry driver and his assistant, aged 32 and 58 respectively, however, were not injured in the incident.

The bodies of both victims were sent to Bentong Hospital for post-mortem and further investigation was carried out in accordance with Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said.

Meanwhile, the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement said that it took them 20 minutes to extricate the victims trapped in the car which wedged underneath the lorry.

According to the statement, a 10-member force from the Karak Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene of the accident after being alerted at 6.53pm to help extricate the victims. ― Bernama