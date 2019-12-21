More than 3,000 victims evacuated in four states this morning

Kelantan recorded the highest number of evacuees with 2,029 people involving 715 families. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― More than 3,000 flood victims are still housed in temporary relief centres in Kelantan, Johor, Pahang and Sabah this morning.

The flood situation in Johor and Pahang improved today while there is little change in Kelantan and Sabah with the water of most major rivers at normal level.

Kelantan recorded the highest number of evacuees with 2,029 people involving 715 families; Johor 810 victims from 196 families; Pahang 318 people from 89 families and Sabah with 489 people from 168 families.

In Kelantan, the weather condition this morning was cloudy and the number of victims rose slightly compared to 1,941 people from 675 families last night.

The Social Welfare Department infoBencana application showed 1,847 victims from 665 families at 12 relief centres in Pasir Mas while 182 people involving 50 families were at two evacuation centres in Jeli.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas is still above the danger level with reading at 10.18 metres (danger level at 9 metres) while Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat exceeded the warning level at 2.48 metres (warning level at 2.15 metres).

In Johor, all flood victims in the state are sheltered at 14 relief centres in Kluang, Batu Pahat and Segamat.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon in a statement said Segamat recorded 577 flood victims at 11 relief centres.

They are residents from Jalan Kolam Air, Kampung Balai Badang, Kampung Batu Badak, Pogoh, Kampung Spang Loi, Kampung Tandong, Kampung Padang Kiambang, Kuala Paya, Kampung Sanglang and Kampung Bukit Tunggal.

He said one evacuation centre is still open in Kluang with 180 people who comprised villagers from Kampung Sungai Linau near Simpang Renggam while a relief centre in Batu Pahat housed 53 people from Parit Sulong and Kampung Peserai Lama, near Semerah.

In Pahang, flood has almost completely receded with only Temerloh still having 318 people from 89 families sheltered at two relief centres.

The Social Welfare Department Info Bencana portal reported as at 8 am, the relief centres in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Kapor with 283 people from 79 families and SK Bukit Cermin (35 victims from 10 families) are still in operation.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims from several villages in Beaufort and Membakut evacuated to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Selagon has increased to 402 as of 8 am this morning.

Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said the victims were from 142 families compared to 377 from 136 families yesterday.

The PPS at Dewan Selagon was opened at 6.15pm on Thursday, when more than 10 villages in Beaufort and 20 villages in Membakut were inundated following continuous rain in the districts.

Several roads linking the villages were also affected and were closed to all traffic.

In Tenom, three evacuation centres are still open housing 87 victims from 26 families.

They are at Rumah Kebudayaan Mandalom Lama, Sri Antanom hall and Rumah Kebudayaan Batu-Batu. ― Bernama