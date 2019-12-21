LKIM chief: Export restrictions on popular fish during festive season next year

The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia will impose export restrictions on popular fish species from January 1 to February 28 next year. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Dec 21 — The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) will impose export restrictions on popular fish species from January 1 to February 28 next year.

LKIM chairman Mohd Faiz Fadzil said this was to ensure that the supply of those fish in the country was adequate and remained affordable during the monsoon season ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations early next year.

“The export restrictions will involve species of fish popular among the people such as Kembong (chub mackerel), Bawal (pomfret), Pelaling (Indian mackerel) and shrimps,” he said after launching the ‘Bazaar Peduli Rakyat’ Programme (BPR) at a supermarket in Tabuan Jaya here today.

The BPR is a joint venture with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) to help people in the B40 group buy food items including fish at a discount of five to 30 per cent.

Faiz also said during this monsoon season only coastal fishermen did not catch fish due to turbulent seas but deep-sea fishermen in zones C and C2 could still go out to fish.

“So fish prices should not rise this monsoon season because fish supply is sufficient. So far from the reports we received the price has been under control,” he said, adding that he hoped middlemen and traders would not raise fish prices.

In addition, to further control the price of fish in the market, LKIM will also impose export restrictions on fish from April 15 to June 15 in conjunction with Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Among the affected species are ikan selar (yellowtail scad), kembong (chub mackerel), selayang or sardines, bawal hitam (black pomfret) and prawns. — Bernama