King, Queen grace opening of Penang Syariah Court Complex

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the Penang Syariah Court Complex, at Batu Gantung Road, George Town December 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 21 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the opening of the Penang Syariah Court Complex here.

Their Majesties were accompanied by Penang Yang Dipertua Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and wife Tan Lean Kee were in attendance.

The construction of the complex in Jalan Batu Gantung here began in 2012 and was fully completed in 2016 at a cost of RM32 million.

In his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah called for continuous efforts to ensure growth of Islam so that Islamic teachings would be further respected, emulated and accepted as a basis of collaboration with other religions.

The King also expressed hope that the posts of syarie chief judges and Syariah Court judges be upgraded according to their qualifications.

“If we upgrade the status of the Syariah Court judges to a higher level, I believe many will be keen to fill the posts.

“However, if we keep the status at an unappealing level, the post of Syariah Court judge may be regarded as insignificant and unable to help the individual to advance in his or her career as a judge,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also shared his experience meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, during his recent special visit to the United Kingdom where the principal leader of the Church of England expressed his admiration of the harmonious relations of the multi-racial and multi-religious people in Malaysia.

“We discussed and we agreed that we should always maintain peace and harmony, as well as mutual tolerance and respect, because Malaysia has been an exemplary model of a country where multi-religious society can live in peace and harmony,” he added. — Bernama