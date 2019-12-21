ESSCom to probe Customs boat shooting incident in Semporna

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali (left) said all five personnel on board the boat were on a patrol operation before a group of individuals in a speed boat opened fire at them. — Bernama pic

LAHAD DATU, Dec 21 ― Security forces are investigating the shooting of a Royal Malaysian Customs Department boat on patrol in the waters of Semporna by a group of smugglers yesterday.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said all five personnel on board the boat were on a patrol operation before a group of individuals in a speed boat opened fire at them.

“In the incident, about 50 shots were fired in the exchange between Customs officers and the group of smugglers.

“However, the gunshots did not strike Customs boat and no personnel were injured,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Hazani said the smugglers later fled towards Philippines waters.

Yesterday, Semporna police chief Supt Sabarudin Rahmat confirmed the Customs boat shooting incident in the waters of Semporna.

The incident involving a cigarette smuggling case, is believed to have occurred in the waters of Pulau Mataking at 5.30pm. ― Bernama