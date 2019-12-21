Dr M lauds hard work put in by KL Summit staffers

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in Kuala Lumpur December 21, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tonight thanked all the staffers of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 for making it a huge success.

He said the feedback he received from the media and delegates was that the Summit succeeded in producing outcomes that would be beneficial to bring Islamic countries forward.

“This is the outcome of the hard work all of you put in, this dinner I cannot say is thank you enough, but I hope it suffices,” he said at an Appreciation Dinner held to thank more than 1,000 staffers of the Summit, here.

Dr Mahathir was the Chairman of the four-day Summit which concluded earlier today.

The aim of the Summit was to come up with new and workable solutions to issues afflicting the Muslim world. — Bernama