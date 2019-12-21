Civil servant loses RM65,619 to man claiming to be IRB officer

A civil servant lost RM65,619 to a man claiming to be an IRB officer after he contacted her several times to ask for the TAC received via the victim’s mobile phone purportedly for investigation. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Dec 21 ― A government employee alleged she lost RM65,619 after sharing a transaction authoritisation code (TAC) with a man claiming to be an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officer yesterday.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, 42, said the suspect contacted her on Thursday and told her that she was having income arrears which needed to be settled immediately to avoid facing legal action.

“The victim claimed she followed the instruction of the suspect who ordered her to provide her online banking information before the suspect contacted her several times to ask for the TAC received via the victim’s mobile phone purportedly for investigation.

“The victim claimed she was only aware of her losses after being contacted by her bank yesterday which was suspicious of a large transfer of money from her account,” he told reporters here today.

The victim denied making the transaction and proceeded to lodge a report at the Kuantan police headquarters here yesterday and investigation is being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code. ― Bernama