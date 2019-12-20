Twitter verifies ISIS Malaysia account as unrelated to terror group

ISIS Malaysia wrote on Twitter today to share the news, stating it now hopes the public would not associate it with the terror group. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia said it is overjoyed its Twitter account is no longer listed as potentially tied to the Islamic State of Islam and Syria terrorist group.

Both organisations share the same initials, ISIS.

ISIS Malaysia wrote on Twitter today to share the news, stating it now hopes the public would not associate it with the terror group.

“What a way to cap off the year! Super pleased that this Twitter account has been verified. Hopefully we'll get lesser notifications of people confusing this account with the terrorist group from here on out,” it said.

Twitter began mass suspensions of ISIS and other terrorism-related accounts in early 2014. It shut down 10,000 accounts in one 24-hour span in 2015.

Twitter has proven to be a powerful recruitment tool for ISIS, allowing members of the terrorist group to engage with young people anywhere in the world on a daily basis through DMs (direct messaging), hashtags, and private accounts.

The company had come under pressure from the public for being a tool to promote terrorism online and were doing nothing to curb it. Hence, it started suspending accounts that were being reported by the public and through its own due diligence.

ISIS Malaysia is a not-for-profit research organisation, established in 1983, with a diverse research scope which includes economics, foreign policy, security studies, nation-building, social policy, technology, innovation and environmental studies.

It also undertakes research collaboration with national and international organisations in important areas such as national development and international affairs.

It was a contributor to the Vision 2020 concept and was consultant to the Knowledge-Based Economy Master Plan initiative.