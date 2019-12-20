Suhakam decries state of Semporna jail

Suhakam commissioner, Jerald Joseph, speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today lamented the poor hygiene at the Semporna district police headquarters (IPD) lock-up, saying it found faeces on the floor of unoccupied cells.

In a press conference here, Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph said his agency made its periodic visit to the IPD in Sabah and was appalled by the conditions.

“The wastewater pipes in almost all lock-ups were clogged, including cells occupied by detainees. There was faeces strewn about in unused cells, during the visit, causing a terrible smell,” he said, adding that the lock-ups also had very poor ventilation, resulting in the foul smell.

Jerald said the male detainees’ shower area as well as the overall water supply system for toilets were in a deplorable state.

“The pathway to the cells is also dark, owing to lighting and wiring issues and the condition of the cells which lack good ventilation and lighting would also indirectly affect the officers on duty in the lock-up premises,” he added.

Additionally, Jerald said the sleeping boards used by detainees were in a dilapidated condition.

“The ceiling and walls in the lock-ups have cracked,” he said, adding that the cement floors in the cells also need to be repaired.

He said that a report on the matter has already been submitted to the relevant authorities.