Source: AGC not planning to charge Najib over alleged 1MDB bond kickbacks

The headquarters of Goldman Sachs is pictured in New York April 17, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is not yet working on new charges against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, one person said following fresh allegations of corruption in the US against the former prime minister.

This week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed that former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner alleged that Najib and other Malaysian officials at the time received kickbacks from 1MDB’s US$6.5 billion in bonds.

Leisnner made the revelation as part of his guilty plea for stealing US$200 million from 1MDB.

Despite the compelling information, however, The Straits Times reported that its source in the AGC said there were no plans to add to Najib’s existing charges related to 1MDB.

“No further charges at the moment,” the person said.

Najib is already on trial here over dozens of charges of abuse, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in relation to the scandal.

Yesterday, news also emerged that Goldman Sachs was nearing a plea settlement with the US Justice Department over its role in allegedly defrauding investors and 1MDB in two bond issues it undertook for the Malaysian firm.

The investment bank may be forced into a guilty plea and fined US$2 billion, according to reports.

It remains the subject of a civil lawsuit the Malaysian government filed in the US seeking compensation over losses incurred as a result of the fraudulent bond issuances.

Malaysia has also charged Goldman Sachs under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 here over its role in the bonds issues, with the trial expected to begin next year.